Slidell Police: Pair wanted for stealing veteran’s motorized scooter, cell phone from Walmart parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slidell Police are asking for help identifying a man and woman who stole a veteran’s motorized scooter and cell phone from a Walmart parking lot.
The victim, a 75-year-old man, went shopping at a Walmart on Natchez Drive last month (Nov. 15) around 5 p.m., police said, and accidentally left behind his scooter and cellphone in the parking lot. He realized this belongings were missing as soon as he went home, according to police, and returned to the store right away.
When he got back to the store, he learned the items had been stolen.
According to surveillance video from the store, a man and a woman saw the scooter in the parking lot, and “initially did the right thing,” Slidell PD spokesman Daniel M. Seuzeneau said in a press release. The couple brought the scooter into the store and brought it to the customer service department, Seuzeneau said.
After shopping and purchasing items, the couple left the store. However, they came back inside a short while after, retrieved the scooter and cellphone. Seuzeneau said surveillance video shows the couple leaving the store with the scooter, loading it into their vehicle and leaving the area.
Police said the male subject is over 6 feet tall and has “above average build," and the woman is between 5′5″ and 5′8″ with a “heavy build.” The scooter is red and black, according to police, and is valued over $1,000. The victim’s cellphone is a black Apple iPhone 6.
Anyone with information about the couple’s identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Seymour at 985-646-4363 or at jseymour@slidellpd.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
