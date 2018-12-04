State Police: Federal agent pointed gun at trooper before being shot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “He did three tours of duty and was never once shot. They came to New Orleans, and he was shot here,” said attorney Elizabeth Carpenter.
Carpenter said a Louisiana State Trooper shot her client, a federal law enforcement officer with U.S. Army. She said the agent was visiting New Orleans from Kentucky.
“He and his wife arrived here Saturday. They were supposed to get on a cruise ship Sunday morning,” Carpenter said.
State Police said the agent, 44-year-old Ronald Martin, was walking in the 800 block of Port of New Orleans Place around 2 a.m. Sunday when the trooper saw him with a weapon in his hands. Carpenter said Martin only pulled out his gun because he felt threatened.
“He was walking, and he noticed there were some juveniles following him. Clearly by their demeanor they were trying to intimidate him,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said her client had a gun in his ankle holster, and he took it out and put it in his pocket. She said he then showed the gun to the juveniles.
“He says he just remembers being shot and then somebody came over and said, ‘Are you ok?’ At that moment, he didn’t even speak because he didn’t know if somebody was trying to kill him,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the agent never heard any warnings before he was shot.
State Police, however, said the trooper repeatedly identified himself to Martin as a law enforcement officer, but Martin would not comply. Police said Martin pointed his weapon at the uniformed trooper and the trooper shot him.
Carpenter said Martin was shot in the stomach and knee, and he’s still recovering in the hospital.
Detectives suspect Martin was impaired, and police said they found no evidence of other people near the area at the time of the incident.
Police said Martin will booked with aggravated assault when he’s released from the hospital.
