Storms expected Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cool and calm conditions will continue through Thursday. By Friday the winds will begin to increase along with clouds. It will likely stay dry but an isolated shower is possible by late in the day and into the evening.
The biggest weather impact will be on Saturday. As of now the best chance for rain and storms will be during the daytime hours. Some of the rain may be heavy but it will also move out of the area fairly quickly with drying conditions by the evening hours.
Windy and sharply colder weather comes in on Sunday with temperatures likely steady in the 40s most of the day.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.