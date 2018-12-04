S&WB misses 3rd deadline extension to turn in financial report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has missed a deadline – along with three extensions – failing to give state auditors a required comprehensive financial report.
Our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune report that the audit was due at the end of June. The extension expired Nov. 30.
The legislative auditor's office says that until that report is submitted, the S&WB cannot receive state and federal funds.
That money would immediately be freed up once the report is submitted. Auditors expect to receive it in the coming days.
