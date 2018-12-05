Bond set for federal agent who was shot after allegedly pointing gun at trooper

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bond was set Wednesday (Dec. 5) at $5,000 for a civilian federal agent who was shot after he allegedly pointed a gun at a State Trooper over the weekend.
Ronald Martin, 44, of Kentucky, was walking in the 800 block of Port of New Orleans Place around 3 a.m. Sunday when the trooper saw him with a weapon in his hands, according to State Police. State Police said the trooper repeatedly identified himself to Martin as a law enforcement officer, but Martin would not comply. Police said Martin pointed his weapon at the uniformed trooper, and the trooper shot him.
Martin’s attorney, however, said Martin was walking with the gun because he was being followed by juveniles and felt threatened. She said he had the gun in his ankle holster, and he took it out and put it in his pocket.
“He says he just remembers being shot and then somebody came over and said, ‘Are you ok?’ At that moment, he didn’t even speak because he didn’t know if somebody was trying to kill him,” said attorney Elizabeth Carpenter.
Martin was shot in the stomach and knee.
State Police investigators suspect Martin was impaired, and police said they found no evidence of other people near the area at the time of the incident.
Martin and his wife were in New Orleans on vacation and were set to board a cruise ship the day he was shot.
He was booked with aggravated assault after being released from the hospital. His next court date is Jan. 9.
