Brees says receiver Brandon Marshall ‘chomping at the bit’ to get on the field

Brees says receiver Brandon Marshall ‘chomping at the bit’ to get on the field
Brandon Marshall has yet to get on the field for the Saints. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 5, 2018 at 5:45 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Marshall signed with the Saints on November 12th. In his time with the Black and Gold, Marshall has been a “healthy scratch” for three games.

Brees and the Saints getting to back to 'focusing on the details' after Dallas loss

Last week, the Saints receiving core only hauled in six passes, with Michael Thomas catching five of them. Marshall brings a ton of experience to the table, so the Central Florida alum could be getting closer to making his debut with the Saints.

“He’s doing what he’s doing. He’s a smart football player. Veteran guy. He gets it. Obviously, he’s chomping at the bit you, but we’ve got a lot of guys. I’m sure his opportunity will come," said Drew Brees.

“Each week, we are taking a look at where we’re at with our personnel and doing what’s best for that game. I think he’s picked up what we’re doing. He’s a big target. He’s strong. I think he’s a quick study,” said Sean Payton.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.