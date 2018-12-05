Brees says receiver Brandon Marshall ‘chomping at the bit’ to get on the field

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Marshall signed with the Saints on November 12th. In his time with the Black and Gold, Marshall has been a “healthy scratch” for three games.
Last week, the Saints receiving core only hauled in six passes, with Michael Thomas catching five of them. Marshall brings a ton of experience to the table, so the Central Florida alum could be getting closer to making his debut with the Saints.
“He’s doing what he’s doing. He’s a smart football player. Veteran guy. He gets it. Obviously, he’s chomping at the bit you, but we’ve got a lot of guys. I’m sure his opportunity will come," said Drew Brees.
“Each week, we are taking a look at where we’re at with our personnel and doing what’s best for that game. I think he’s picked up what we’re doing. He’s a big target. He’s strong. I think he’s a quick study,” said Sean Payton.
