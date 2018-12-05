Candidates for Plaquemines Parish President discuss their plans for the parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Signs along Plaquemines Parish street hint at an important contest on Saturday’s ballot.
Voters will decide if Parish President Amos Cormier III gets a full-term in office, or if his runoff opponent takes parish government’s top job.
"I’m the best man for the job, one, because I care about this parish, two, because I’m the most qualified. I didn’t just show up, or I’m not anyone’s puppet candidate,” Cormier said.
Parish Councilman Kirk Lepine believes the public would be better served by him having the job.
"I’ve served on the council for the last eight years. I’ve served as council chairman on two different councils, and I worked with four different [parish] presidents and 14 different council members, so I have the ability to lead, I have the ability to work with others. That’s what I think I bring to the table,” Lepine said.
Cormier said that among his accomplishments over the past 22 months in office is the nearly $50 million BP oil spill settlement. He was elected during a special election after his father died in office in 2016.
"That was the largest settlement in the history of the parish. We’re also rebuilding our courthouse, we’re in the process of rebuilding our library, one of our libraries that was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina, and we also rebuilt the Lake Hermitage Road…We also have invested and made major improvements in flood protection,” Cormier said.
Lepine said he has accomplished a lot on the council, but he acknowledges that challenges remain for the parish.
"The challenges, of course, are our working relationship between the council and the president. That has been non-existent, at best. We need to find that happy medium of working together, and I think I bring that to the table,” said Lepine.
“I get along with several of the members of the council and look forward to working with this new council,” Cormier said.
Both want to bring more economic development to the parish.
"We balanced the price of oil on $57 a barrel, so it's a challenge. We had to make some cuts on our funded vacancies, but we kept everyone with a job, so no one lost a job,” Lepine said.
"Ultimately, the council controls the budget and it was Lepine's votes that enabled that record-high debt run-up…Our manpower, he made more cuts along with some of his comrades, made more cuts to parish government than at any time in the history of the parish and we've managed to provide the services as best we could. But I think the people want to continue moving in the direction that we've laid out,” Cormier said.
"The top priority too, is first to get the government straight, check out every department, see if we can maximize our workforce,” said Lepine.
"I'm charting a more conservative course but one that also emphasizes the good of the people and services that the people are entitled to,” Cormier said. And both candidates hope they can get their staunch supporters to the polls at a time when many voters may be focused on the upcoming holidays.
"We still continue every day to get our message out to get out and vote, we think we are moving forward with that and it is a challenge between Christmas and hunting season,” Lepine said. "The Port Sulphur Library of Plaquemines Parish would not be rebuilt but for my leadership, so we’re emphasizing that, that everyone get out to vote,” said Cormier.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.