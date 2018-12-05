Chilly Mid-Week, Then Saturday Storms

Cool and calm conditions will continue through Thursday. By Friday, we’ll notice more cloud cover and a warm breeze. There may be an isolated shower or two by the evening.
The biggest weather impact will be on Saturday. As of now, the best chance for rain and storms will be during the daytime hours. Some of the rain may be heavy, but drying conditions are expected during the evening hours.
Windy, cloudy, and MUCH colder weather comes in on Sunday with temperatures likely steady in the 40s most of the day.
