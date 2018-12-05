Jesuits will release names of clergy credibly accused of child sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New information in our investigation into church sex abuse. We will soon have a list of clergy credibly accused of child sex abuse at Jesuit High School and other Jesuit institutions in the New Orleans area.
New Orleans attorney Roger Stetter has represented a number of alleged victims of church sex abuse over the years. He says releasing a list of names isn’t enough.
“The publication of a list, a bare bones list without any information on when they found out about the priest - what he did, how many victims there were and why it took 20, 30, 40 years to tell the public about this - that’s not going to cut it,” said Stetter. “When are they going to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? When will that day come?”
The Jesuit’s U.S. Central and Southern Province says it plans to release a list of all Jesuits and former Hesuits who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. The province has retained an outside consulting firm to review all personnel files dating back to 1955. While the final results of that audit aren’t expected until spring of next year, the province says it will release a preliminary list Friday.
“Why has it taken the provincal, the head of the Jesuit Order so many years to tell Catholics about this? I mean, when did they find out that someone on that list first abused a child, and if they found out a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, why didn’t they announce that immediately?” said Stetter.
FOX 8 has reported extensively on church sex abuse claims, including allegations against Jesuit theology teacher and priest Corneilus Carr and janitor Peter Modica, who worked at the school.
In a TV exclusive, Richard Windmann told us Modica raped him in the late 70s while Carr watched and participated. Windmann says he was eventually paid nearly half a million dollars in a confidential settlement with the school for that alleged abuse.
“I didn’t go for money, I went for counseling and spiritual guidance, and they were like, ‘Nah here’s a whole bunch of money, shut up, go away,’” said Windmann.
Last month, The Archdiocese of New Orleans released the names of 57 clergy members credibly accused of child sex abuse. Four Jesuit priests were on that list, including Carr and former Latin teacher Father Claude Boudreaux.
Boudreaux was removed from Jesuit High and barred from public ministry in 2005 after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
We have also reported on former Jesuit High School teacher Donald Dickerson. He was accused of sexually assaulting an eighth-grade boy on the school’s campus in the 70s. And other alleged victims also said they were abused by Dickerson at a Shreveport church that he was sent to in the early 80s after he worked at Jesuit. Both cases resulted in large settlements for those alleged victims.
