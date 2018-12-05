Lafourche humane society director decries case of sick horses, but says she’s innocent of animal cruelty charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of a local humane society says she’s innocent of an aggravated animal cruelty charge. Lafourche deputies arrested Pamela George and her ex-boyfriend after finding dead and emaciated horses on a property they co-own.
George says she was at work as a captain on a ship when the Sheriff’s Office called her. They asked about some horses on her property, but it wasn’t until she came to shore that she realized how bad the problem was.
“I fell to my knees and said, ‘Oh God.’ I kept repeating, 'Oh God.’ I was in shock this could actually happen,” said George.
George, who is President of the Lafourche Parish Humane Society, co-owns the land with her ex-boyfriend, John Gautreaux. She says about a year ago, she asked him to sell the horses because she planned to sell the land.
“I asked him, ‘Did you feed the animals when you could?’ He would say yes, so I’m thinking he’s taking care of them,” said George.
Investigators say of the dozen horses they found, all were emaciated. One had already died, and a veterinarian advised them to euthanize two others. Soon after, officers booked both George and Gautreaux on one count each of aggravated animal cruelty.
“I am truly innocent of this," George said. "These animals don’t belong to me, and this never would have happened to me.”
George says she had no idea about their condition, citing her estranged relationship with Gautreaux, a surgery that kept her bed-ridden, and her 28-day stints offshore.
“I don’t think it’s fair at all. These are not my horses, these are John Gautreaux’s horses. If I would have known about it, I have other properties he could have brought the horses to fatten them up. He was not telling me anything. He was stonewalling me,” George said.
As for how the horses became so sick, investigators say they were kept from 26-acres of food.
“He locked the fence, the gate in the back, and the grass is taller than me and you," George said. "Who can do something like this?”
Lt. Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office says while this case is surprising, it’s not necessarily uncommon.
“It’s not the first case where someone in their heart had the best interest of an animal and took on responsibility and couldn’t keep up with it,” said Matherne.
He says while they know George protests the charge, their investigation shows otherwise.
“Ultimately, that will be up to the courts to decide, but we believe it would have been that her owning the property is probable cause for the charge. In this case and through our investigation, she owned not one horse but several horses in this case,” said Matherne.
George plans to fight the charge, saying she’s innocent and could never stand by while horses starved to death.
“It’s very disturbing," she said. “I think about these horses every day, every minute of the day, what they must have gone through. It’s sickening. This is a sick situation. You can’t make light of it. This is sick.”
The remaining horses are in the process of being placed with other owners.
Gautreaux did not respond to requests for comment.
