Nicondra: Another clear and cool night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful blue sky with lots of sunshine, but a bit of a chill on this Wednesday. North of the lake several locations hit the 32 degree point briefly this morning with a few locations west in the middle 30s as well. We rebound this afternoon into the middle 50s. As high pressure slides east by Thursday afternoon we see a slight warm up on easterly winds. Expect a few more clouds and more mild temperatures. A major system moves in for Saturday with heavy rain expected.