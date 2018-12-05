Officers investigate 3 separate shootings in Metro Area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings hurt a teen girl and a man, and leaves one man dead. New Orleans police say just before midnight, officers on patrol heard gunshots.
After receiving a phone call about the gunshots, they went to St. Anthony St. and North Claiborne Ave.
There, they found a man lying next to a car with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.
Around 20 minutes earlier, the NOPD says they found a man shot in the torso. Officers say this happened in the 7800 block of Brevard Ave. His condition is unknown and police have not released details about a suspect in the case.
In Jefferson Parish, deputies investigated another shooting that injured a 17-year-old girls' leg. It happened around 8 p.m. at North Wilson Ave. and Market St.
According to our partners at Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, the girl was shot in the leg during some sort of disturbance. Her condition is unknown.
