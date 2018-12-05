Ohio lawmakers poised to remove sales tax from tampons

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - Women across the state will likely appreciate the tax cut that’s taking shape in Ohio’s state capitol.
New legislation, which breezed through the Ohio House of Representatives Wednesday, would remove sales tax from tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
It’s called Ohio House Bill 545, and it’s premise is simple: why should women be taxed on products that men don’t need?
The savings would amount to roughly $600 for women who purchase the products over several decades.
The “pink tax” exemption is headed to the Ohio Senate, and if it passes, it will head to the governor’s desk for final approval.
