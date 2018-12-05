Sheriff’s deputy shot during attempted carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant was shot during an attempted carjacking in New Orleans East.
Sergeant Delaney Jordan was injured in a shooting which is believed to have occurred during an attempted carjacking at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
He is currently being treated at University Medical Center.
Officers say this happened in the 7800 block of Brevard Ave. His condition is unknown and police have not released details about a suspect in the case.
Sheriff Marlin Gusman released this statement about the shooting:
“Violence in our community touches everyone, including members of our law enforcement community. I have directed our investigative unit to provide whatever assistance it can to the NOPD as they work to apprehend those involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Jordan and his family for a quick recovery.”
