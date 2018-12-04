TrueTear helping patients with dry eye see better

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A life-changing device is helping people with severe dry eye see and feel better.
Melanie Kratzer was diagnosed with nine autoimmune diseases by the age of 30. The medication took a toll on her eyes.
“The surface of the eye was real rough,” Kratzer said, “Like sand paper.”
She was eventually diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome, a condition that causes dry eye and mouth, but cannot be cured.
“I would take eye drops anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour a day,” Kratzer explained.
“Its debilitating,” said Optometrist Rob Janot. “Vision is blurred, eyes are always irritated. You’re always thinking about your eyes.”
Kratzer was losing her vision. She couldn’t drive due to her eyes and was quickly losing hope until a new device called TrueTear, using neurotransmitters in the nose, was introduced.
“Its neurostimulation to help the eyes temporarily produce more tears for those suffering from severe dry eye syndrome,” said Dr. Janot.
The electrical pulses TrueTear uses forces the eyes to make natural tears
So how does it work?
“Small pulses of energy to simulate a branch of the trigeminal nerve,” Dr. Janot said, “Way up here in the nose where our glasses rest, called the interior ethmortal nerve.”
By the push of a button, tears are made.
Kratzer says the device has eliminated her use of eye drops altogether.
“So, I did it, and for the first time in maybe about 20 years, I felt liquid in my eyes without having to put it there,” Kratzer said.
TrueTear was recently FDA approved and many patients in the Lake Area are seeing success with the device.
For more information on True Tear, talk with your eye doctor.
