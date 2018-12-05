Xavier officers fired, director of public safety resigns after students allege they were pepper-sprayed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Xavier University police officers have been fired and the director of public safety has resigned after an incident Monday night on campus.
One student who spoke to FOX 8 said she and others were locked in the cafeteria after a midnight breakfast and told to clean up. But the situation escalated when students say pepper spray was used.
Xavier would not confirm that officers pepper-sprayed students. The university released the following statement:
Following an incident that took place Monday night at Xavier University of Louisiana, two officers involved in the incident have been permanently relieved of their duties and removed from campus, and Director of Public Safety Jacques S. Battiste has submitted his resignation.
“I am deeply disturbed by the incident that took place on Monday night involving our students. Incidents like these do not reflect the core values of our university and are unacceptable,” states Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana.
President Verret added: “The well-being and safety of every Xavier University student is of paramount importance, and we will ensure that we hold ourselves and each other accountable for any action that violates that commitment or does not abide with our mission.”
Initiatives to address student concerns related to the incident will be led by Vice President of Student Affairs, Mr. Curtis Wright, who will serve as the Interim Director of Public Safety as the University conducts a national search for a permanent leader to fill this crucial role.
