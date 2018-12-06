Final Fifteen: No. 4 Kentwood WR Trey Palmer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the FOX 8 viewing area. Checking in it at No. 4 in our rankings is four-star wide receiver Trey Palmer.
The Kentwood Kangaroo wideout is verbally committed to LSU.
Palmer has been on Ed Orgeron’s radar since his underclassmen days with ‘Roos. According to recruiting website 247 Sports, Palmer is 6’0″, 179 pounds. He’s the 11th-best receiver in the country for the Class of 2019.
