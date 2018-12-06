Five schools in the FOX 8 viewing area vying for state football championships this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 viewing area will be represented by five schools this weekend in the LHSAA football state championships.
The Kentwood Kangaroos will kick things off on Thursday when they meet up with Oak Grove at 12 p.m. The ‘Roos star player is 4-star wide receiver Trey Palmer. The wideout is verbally committed to LSU. This summer FOX 8’s Chris Hagan caught up with Palmer before his senior season.
Amite hasn’t won a state title since 2004. On Friday, The Warriors will try to end that drought against Welsh. The Greyhounds won state in 2017. Amite has 4-star receiver Devonta Lee on offense, and 5-star defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher on defense.
John Curtis is looking for their first state title since 2013. Standing in their way, Catholic High out of Baton Rouge. Catholic beat the Patriots in the Dome last season.
The biggest game of local interest, takes place Saturday when Easton-Karr play at 3:30 p.m. Karr beat Easton in the regular season, 21-20. The Cougars are going for a three-peat. Easton is looking for their first state title since 1942.
