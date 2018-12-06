Foster's ex-girlfriend details abuse allegations on GMA

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Foster’s ex-girlfriend tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he slapped her and pushed her during an incident in Tampa, Fla., that led to his arrest for domestic violence. Elissa Ennis says in an interview televised Thursday, Dec. 6, 3028, that Foster abused her three times, most recently last month in Tampa. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File) (AP)