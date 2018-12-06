HEARTWARMING: First responders sing to terminally ill child in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a video that will bring anyone holiday cheer, but with a tragic twist.
Wednesday, the Slidell Police Department was contacted about a heartbreaking, but heartwarming story.
“A 5-year-old Slidell boy, Mason Perez, was put on hospice yesterday due to a losing fight with brain cancer. Mason LOVED first responders, particularly the light and sirens,” a Slidell Police Facebook post said.
Slidell Police partnered with other first responders from St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and with Christmas Carolers in front of young Mason’s house.
“Mason had been sleeping all day, but when we started singing Christmas carols and turned on all of the lights, he started to wake up and was listening to us,” the post said.
Slidell Police said they are praying for Mason. See the video below.
