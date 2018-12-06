David: Heavy rain on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A powerful area of low pressure will move out of Texas on Friday and across Louisiana Saturday. Rain will be widespread with a few storms possible. Some of the rain will be heavy which may lead to flooding in spots. The storm will be moving rapidly so that should limit widespread flooding. Rainfall totals of 2-3 inches may be common with up to 4 inches in a few spots.
Sunday will be cloudy, windy and much colder with temperatures steady in the 40s. Some drizzle will also be possible.
Skies will clear early next week but it will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.