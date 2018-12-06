JPSO: Metairie teen shot by man demanding marijuana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old Metairie girl was shot Tuesday night (Dec. 4) after she told a man she did not have any marijuana, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.
The girl was walking home from a friends house around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when two men approached her near the intersection of Market and North Wilson streets, asking for marijuana. When the girl said she did not have any, one of the men took out a gun and demanded she give them drugs. As the girl started to walk away, the gunman tried to shoot her, but his weapon was jammed at first, Rivarde said.
After his first attempt failed, the man opened fire upon the girl and a bullet struck her thigh. Rivarde said the girl walked the rest of the way home, and then reported the shooting to authorities.
The victim was brought to the hospital and her injuries were not life-threatening, Rivarde said.
As of Wednesday night, investigators do not have any suspects, Rivarde said, and the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Callers do not have to give their names or testify and can earn a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an indictment.
