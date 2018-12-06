Locals who knew President George H.W. Bush well recall his kindness and generosity

“He gave us this beautiful tie with the parachutes because he wanted to jump again,” Villere said with a smile. “And he says,'Listen, I want you to ask my wife if she’ll let me jump out the plane for my 95th birthday.' I said, ‘Oh, Mr. President you’re going to get me in trouble’ and she heard him talking to me and she said, ‘What are you two cooking up?’ And I said ‘He wants me to ask you about jumping out the plane,’ she said ‘You better jump out the picture here.’ She said ‘No, he’s in a wheelchair.'"