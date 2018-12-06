Man shot to death in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Sere and St. Anthony streets near Dillard University.
NOPD Third District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
A male victim arrived at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, at which time the incident was reclassified as a homicide.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or call toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.
