Orleans Sheriff’s Deputy is shot during attempted carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when neighbors along Brevard Avenue in New Orleans East say they heard gunshots.
“About five shots, after which somebody was screaming,” resident A.C. Hayne said.
They said it was Delaney Jordan screaming in the street. A gunman had shot Jordan, an Orleans Parish sheriff’s sergeant, during an attempted carjacking.
“All of his windows were busted out. He was screaming. He was crying. This is ridiculous,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
Neighbors said Jordan was visiting his mother when it happened.
“Lots of time he would come and visit his mom, and he would see me and I would see him and I always waved at him. I mean, I watched him grow up,” said Allen Parker.
Surveillance video shows a car parked in front of the home with its lights on. Neighbors said Jordan was sitting in that car. The video shows another vehicle pull up alongside him and police said a gunman wearing a ski mask approached Jordan’s vehicle.
Police said Jordan got out of his car and the gunman opened fire. One of Jordan’s family members told FOX 8 he was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital.
“That’s a senseless act, and we just don’t condone that type of thing at all. These people are good people,” Parker said.
Sheriff Marlin Gusman said he has directed his investigative unit to provide whatever assistance it can to the NOPD as they work to apprehend those involved. Detectives were back in the neighborhood Wednesday morning looking for clues.
Neighbors hope the gunman is caught soon.
If you know anything that could help solve the case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
