Saturday Storms

Today and tomorrow will feature slightly warmer temperatures and building cloud cover. This comes as high pressure moves east of us and an area of low pressure develops over Texas on Friday.
That low will move over our area on Saturday bringing widespread rain and storms. The most likely timeframe for stronger storms will be in the afternoon and early evening. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out.
Much colder weather returns Sunday with strong north winds. With cloud cover lingering, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s most of the day. Next week will be chilly with light freezes possible away from the Lake.
