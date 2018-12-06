Sean Payton discusses Kamara, Evans and possible rain in Tampa Bay

SP: “I’d say a little bit. I think it’s more on passing downs. We’ve had a couple of weeks now where Malcolm Jenkins (vs. Philadelphia) had him on third down or passing situations. And then (Jourdan) Lewis last week. So it’s a lot of defenses have kind of this Swiss Army knife player that when they get one of these oddball matchups and it could be a tight end (or) it could be a running back. Tampa Bay, they’ve got one as well (to cover an offense player like that), relative to when you watch the film. And because of the film (of Tampa Bay against Carolina), we see with (Christian) McCaffrey sometimes you can see or anticipate how it’s going to unfold. And so I think (Andrew) Adams is that guy for them that plays in the dime. You know he’ll take the runner or he’ll take a tight end, whatever the matchup calls. In passing situations, it’s a little bit more challenging if you’re out there on first-and-ten with 21 personnel or 12 personnel.”