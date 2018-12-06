Sears' biggest holder bids $4.6B for rest of bankrupt chain

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sears department is seen in Hackensack, N.J. Eddie Lampert and his ESL Holdings hedge fund are offering to buy the rest of Sears for up to $4.6 billion in cash and stock. The Sears chairman and ESL own just under half of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois, company, according to FactSet. Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, weighed down by years of declining sales and massive debt. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)