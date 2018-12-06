Sheriff: Armed and dangerous murder suspect loose on North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is looking for a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Hammond on Wednesday.
Christopher Orlando Bell St., 36, is wanted by the TPSO for allegedly killing Tyreyon Garner, 22 around 11:05 p.m. on Chloe Dr.
The motive appears to be domestic in nature, the sheriff said.
Anyone knowing of Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Detective Dale Athmann is the lead investigator on this case.
Bell is still believed to be in possession of a firearm, therefore should be considered dangerous.
Bell is a black male, bald, approximately 6′ tall, and 195 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweatshirt, and black shoes.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.