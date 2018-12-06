Suspect indicted for killing former co-worker in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fatally shooting a former co-worker outside a French Quarter bar in August was in indicted for murder Thursday.
James Nero Jr., 21, is charged with the second-degree murder of 30-year-old Fouad Zeton Jr. in the indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. He faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty as charged.
Nero's bond stands at $250,000.
Zeton was shot outside the Attiki Bar & Grill in the 200 block of Decatur Street, just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 2. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.
New Orleans police investigators determined that Zeton was a former employee of the bar, and had gotten into an argument with Nero over what time Nero should close the establishment.
Video surveillance cameras captured Nero being handed a gun by another man parked outside the bar moments before shooting Zeton. Nero placed the gun in the street and waited for authorities to arrive after the shooting.
