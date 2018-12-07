Amite grabs first state title in 14 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A state title is coming back to Amite after a 14-year absence. The Warriors disposed of Welsh, 47-20, to win the Class 2A crown.
Amite (14-1) was led by quarterback Amani Gilmore, and the exploits of Devonta Lee. Gilmore, a Kentucky commit, three four touchdown passes and ran for a score. Lee, a 4-star recruit, caught a touchdown pass, ran for a touchdown, picked off a pass, and forced a fumble.
Lee is being heavily recruited by Alabama and LSU. Lee stars at both receiver and safety, but will focus on offense at the next level.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.