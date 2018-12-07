Cities for Tomorrow conference meets in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New York Times' annual Cities for Tomorrow conference is meeting in New Orleans Dec. 6-7 in celebration of the city’s 300th anniversary.
The Times, along with NOLA Media Group, publishers of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, bring together policy-makers and government officials, entrepreneurs and cultural figures from a variety of industries to talk about the challenges facing cities and solutions that allow them to flourish.
Local speakers include New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Police Chief Michael Harrison, chef and Restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, Tulane creative writing Professor Jesmyn Ward and band leader and musician Jon Batiste.
