Columbus soldier surprises daughter at school following nine-month deployment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus father has returned home from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan and surprised his daughter by showing up to her school.
Patrick Champagne was gone on military duties for nine-and-a-half-months.
He wanted to surprise his daughter, Haley, at Johnson Elementary School in Columbus.
The plan worked out perfectly as Haley walked into the classroom to see her dad sitting at her desk and jumps into his arms.
This is the second time Patrick has been gone for nearly a year and is glad to have his little girl back.
Haley even got to go home for the day with her dad after the big surprise!
