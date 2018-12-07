Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash in Venezuela

FILE - In this June 11, 2006, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Juan Bautista (19) is congratulated by teammates after batting them in with an eighth inning grand slam against the San Francisco Giants, during a baseball game in San Francisco. From left are Jose Castillo (14), Bautista (19), Nate McLouth and Ronny Paulino (56). The Pirates beat the Giants 7-5. Former Major League Baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela. MLB tweeted late Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died. Both were playing for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan league. (AP Photo/George Nikitin, File) (AP)