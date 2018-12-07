Avenatti agrees to give up assets to estranged wife

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Los Angeles Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. He said that demands by lawyers for President Donald Trump for legal fees amounting to nearly $800,000 for filing a failed defamation lawsuit against him were "absurd and outrageous." Trump attorney Charles Harder told a federal judge in Los Angeles Monday that his firm put in more than 500 hours on the case. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job." (AP Photo/Brian Melley) (Brian Melley)