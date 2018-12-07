Kentwood takes Class 1A crown with victory over Oak Grove, 40-21

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kentwood took home their ninth state title in football with a decisive, 40-21, victory over Oak Grove in the Class 1A final.
“I’m going to begin with these kids. It started last week when we were down 14-0 at Haynesville. They never gave up, never gave up. That showed that attitude that they’re going to keep fighting. Coach, we’re going to win this game. Tonight, we played lights out. To say we had a short week of preparation. If you take out those two turnovers, we played lights out football,” said Kentwood Head Coach Jonathan Foster.
Kentwood quarterback Terrell Hookfin, Jr. threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass, and ran for a score. Hookfin accounted for 352 yards total for the Kangaroos.
LSU wide receiver commit Trey Palmer, threw a touchdown pass in the contest. The 4-star recruit totaled 75 yards on the ground and receiving.
“I’m just blessed. These are my brothers. We wanted to win it. We came out this offseason, worked for it, and we got it,” said receiver Trey Palmer.
