LIST: Jesuit clergy accused of abuse with New Orleans ties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This list provides of the names of clergy connected to New Orleans. It does not reflect when the credible accusations of sexual abuse occurred.
Jody Blanchard, SJ
- Birth: 1953
- Ordination: 1983
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
- Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994
- Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.
- Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans
- Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.
- Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Thomas J. Hidding, SJ
- Birth: 1950
- Ordination: 1986
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2003; Deceased 2005
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
- Removed from Ministry: 2002
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
- Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
Gesù Parish, Miami
- Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
- Birth: 1933
- Ordination: 1965
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: 2002
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.
- Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.
- Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
- Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans
- Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
- St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Elmo J. Rogero, SJ
- Birth: 1908
- Ordination: 1944
- Status of Individual: Deceased 1959
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s
- Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Immaculate Conception Church, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ
- Birth: 1924
- Ordination: 1955
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
- Removed from Ministry: 2004
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- St. Michael's College, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
- St. Mary's Church, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
- Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Curia of the Society of Jesus, Rome, Italy
- Jesuit House of Studies, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Charles G. Coyle, SJ
- Birth: 1932
- Ordination: 1965
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s
- Removed from Ministry: 2002
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.
- Newton High, Newton, Mass.
- Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Holy Cross High, New Orleans
- Tulane University, New Orleans
- Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.
- Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
- Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans
Edward D. DeRussy, SJ
- Birth: 1926
- Ordination: 1957
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2001
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
- Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
- St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.
- St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.
- Ignatius Residence, New Orleans
- St. John’s Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas
Donald Dickerson, SJ
- Birth: 1936
- Ordination: 1980
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1986; Deceased 2018
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1980s
- Removed from Ministry: 1986
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit College Preparatory, Dallas
- St. John Berchmans Parish, Shreveport, La.
- Loyola University, New Orleans
Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
- Birth: 1934
- Ordination: 1966
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: 2010
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.
- St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.
- Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan
- Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.
- Central Catholic High, San Antonio
- Antonian High School, San Antonio
- St. Cecilia, San Antonio
Austin N. Park, SJ
- Birth: 1918
- Ordination: 1955
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
- Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio
- Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
- Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
- Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.
- Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.
- Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
- Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
- St. Joseph Church, Houston
- St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.
- Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.
- Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
- Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.
- St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.
- St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La
J. Donald Pearce, SJ
- Birth: 1925
- Ordination: 1959
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
- Removed from Ministry: Retired from Ministry in 2003 due to poor health
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Gesù Parish, Miami
- Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
Norman J. Rogge, SJ
- Birth: 1925
- Ordination: 1956
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2009
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: 2002
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
- St. Charles Parish, Grand Coteau, La.
- St. Ignatius Church, Mobile, Ala.
- St. Patrick Church, Montgomery, La.
- Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
- St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
Bernard P. Knoth, SJ (Former Chicago Province, now Midwest Province)
- Birth: 1948
- Ordination: 1977
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood 2009
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
- Removed from Ministry: 2003 by the Chicago Province
- Pastoral Assignments in this province:
- Loyola University, New Orleans
Cornelius J. Carr, SJ (Former New York Province now U.S Northeast Province)
- Birth: 1920
- Ordination: 1951
- Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1990s
- Removed from Ministry: 2005 (by the New York Province due to allegations they received)
- Pastoral Assignment under this province:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Fr. Carr also worked at the following locations. Although they are in the area covered by the New Orleans Province, he was under the jurisdiction of the province of which he was a member, now known as the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus:
- St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.
- Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla.
Alfonso Madrid, SJ (Province of Mexico)
- Birth: 1915
- Ordination: 1950
- Status of Individual: Deceased 1982
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received
- Pastoral Assignments in this province:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.
- Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio
- Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
- Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.
Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother) (Former New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)
- Birth: 1938
- Ordination: N/A (Jesuit Brother)
- Status of Individual: Member of Maryland Province; removed from ministry and lives under supervision
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
- Removed from Ministry: 2007
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Spring Hill College / Jesuit House of Studies, Mobile, Ala.
- Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
- St. John's Parish, Shreveport, La. Loyola University, New Orleans
- Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
- Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
- Loyola College, Baltimore
Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ
- Birth: 1922
- Ordination: 1952
- Status of Individual: Deceased 1988
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s while applied to the Oregon Province
- Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
- Immaculate Conception Grade School, Fairbanks, Alaska
- St. Ignatius Church, Alakanuck, Alaska
Benjamin Wren, SJ
- Birth: 1931
- Ordination: 1961
- Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1996;
- Deceased 2006
- Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s-1980s
- Removed from Ministry: N/A – no longer a Jesuit, deceased when allegation received
- Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School,
- Dallas Jesuit High School,
- El Paso, Texas
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan
- Loyola University, New Orleans
- Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans
