Merkel's party chooses successor to longtime German leader

Merkel's party chooses successor to longtime German leader
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves after her speech at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run again for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber)
By GEIR MOULSON and KERSTIN SOPKE | December 7, 2018 at 5:28 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 6:03 AM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel's party celebrated her 18 years as its leader with a lengthy standing ovation on Friday as it prepared to elect a successor who could help shape Germany's political direction for the next generation.

A close ally of Merkel's and a one-time rival were considered favorites for the leadership of the center-right Christian Democratic Union.

Merkel announced in October she would give up the reins in her party, though she plans to remain chancellor until her current term ends in 2021. However, it is possible that the next election could come earlier.

Three high-profile contenders have spent the last month touring Germany to drum up support. Major German parties have tended to determine their leaders without a contest, and this is the first open competition for the CDU leadership since 1971.

The outcome is hard to predict, and the race is expected to be close. Whoever wins will be favorite to run for chancellor in the next election, though that isn't automatic.

Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

The favorites are CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally who is widely considered the chancellor's preferred successor and is closest to her centrist stance; and Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party's parliamentary group who stands for a more conservative approach and is seeking a comeback after a decade away from front-line politics.

German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. Slogan reads 'And Together'. ( AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. Slogan reads 'And Together'. ( AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (AP)

Both have prominent backers, though many CDU grandees — including the chancellor — have held off publicly endorsing a candidate.

Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

Health Minister Jens Spahn, another Merkel critic, is considered the outsider. At 38, he would represent a generational change. Kramp-Karrenbauer is 56 and Merz 63, only a year younger than the chancellor.

Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

The choice will be made by 1,001 delegates at a party congress in Hamburg, many of them professional or part-time politicians at federal, regional or local level.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo Friedrich Merz, former CDU faction leader, left, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn, center, and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, all members of the German Christian Democratic Party, hold numbers for the speech order to present their concepts as candidates for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany. Three high-profile contenders are vying to lead Angela Merkel's party as the longtime German chancellor makes way after 18 years for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation. The center-right Christian Democratic Union will elect on Friday a new chairman or chairwoman, who will be the favorite to run for chancellor in Germany's next election. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo Friedrich Merz, former CDU faction leader, left, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn, center, and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, all members of the German Christian Democratic Party, hold numbers for the speech order to present their concepts as candidates for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany. Three high-profile contenders are vying to lead Angela Merkel's party as the longtime German chancellor makes way after 18 years for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation. The center-right Christian Democratic Union will elect on Friday a new chairman or chairwoman, who will be the favorite to run for chancellor in Germany's next election. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file) (AP)

Merkel has been CDU leader since 2000 and chancellor since 2005. She moved her party relentlessly to the center, dropping military conscription, accelerating Germany's exit from nuclear energy, introducing benefits encouraging fathers to look after their young children and allowing the introduction of gay marriage.

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 file photo The governor of German Saarland state and designated CDU Secretary General, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, addresses a news conference after a party's leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany. The CDU's general secretary since February, Kramp-Karrenbauer _ often called 'AKK' _ is a Merkel ally and the closest to her centrist stance. She touts her own lengthy experience in regional government, which saw her become the first woman to become a state's interior minister, or top security official, and serve as governor of western Saarland state. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 file photo The governor of German Saarland state and designated CDU Secretary General, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, addresses a news conference after a party's leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany. The CDU's general secretary since February, Kramp-Karrenbauer _ often called 'AKK' _ is a Merkel ally and the closest to her centrist stance. She touts her own lengthy experience in regional government, which saw her become the first woman to become a state's interior minister, or top security official, and serve as governor of western Saarland state. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file) (AP)

Most controversially, she allowed large numbers of asylum-seekers into Germany in 2015.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 file photo Friedrich Merz, member of the German Christian Democratic Party, addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany. After longtime German chancellor Angela Merkel makes way for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation Merz is seeking a spectacular comeback after more than a decade away from front-line politics. He stands for a more conservative and business-friendly approach. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 file photo Friedrich Merz, member of the German Christian Democratic Party, addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany. After longtime German chancellor Angela Merkel makes way for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation Merz is seeking a spectacular comeback after more than a decade away from front-line politics. He stands for a more conservative and business-friendly approach. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) (AP)

Merkel listed some of those moments and many more in a half-hour farewell speech as leader, telling delegates that "our CDU today is different from the year 2000, and that is a good thing." She also celebrated Germany's balancing its budget in recent years and its response to the eurozone debt crisis.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 photo German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. After longtime German chancellor Angela Merkel makes way for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation Spahn has made migration a focus, calling it the "elephant in the room." He has said that security is a key issue, and argued that "not everything is good again" on migration issues. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 photo German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. After longtime German chancellor Angela Merkel makes way for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation Spahn has made migration a focus, calling it the "elephant in the room." He has said that security is a key issue, and argued that "not everything is good again" on migration issues. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file) (AP)

For years, Merkel's popularity lifted the CDU and its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. In the 2013 election, they won 41.5 percent of the vote and only just fell short of an outright parliamentary majority.

German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (AP)

At present, the center-right bloc is polling around or below 30 percent. Merkel's fourth-term governing coalition with the center-left Social Democrats has lurched through a series of crises since taking office in March, and the CDU has lost supporters both to the liberal Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

Merkel, however, recalled that the CDU was in a deep crisis when she took over in 2000, mired in a party financing scandal surrounding ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

"We are in demanding times today, no doubt about that," she said. "But ... we faced an hour of destiny for the Christian Democratic Union 18 years ago."

A woman shows a poster reading 'Thank you boss for 18 year's CDU chair' after the speech of Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman shows a poster reading 'Thank you boss for 18 year's CDU chair' after the speech of Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP)

"We kept a cool head," she said. "We showed everyone."

Merkel appealed to the party to show unity, noting that arguments in recent years over migration have showed "where endless arguments lead."

"I wasn't born as chancellor or as party leader," she said. "I have always wanted to do my government and party jobs with dignity, and one day to leave them with dignity."

"Now it is time to open a new chapter," Merkel said. She was greeted by a several-minute standing ovation, with some delegates holding up "Thank you, boss!" placards.

___

Moulson reported from Berlin