Slidell Police Mounted Patrol Horse Dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bear, a Slidell Police Mounted Patrol Horse has died, according to the Slidell Police Department.
Bear, a registered American Quarter Horse, was 25 years old.
Bear, who was a retired race horse, was owned and cared for by Captain Marvin Bordelon and his family. Officer Eldon Juneau, Ms. Julia Shanks (caretaker), and Lewis Stables also played a large role in helping take care of Bear.
Bear has served in law enforcement for the last 20 years. Bear has completed over 150 police assignments, including seven Mardi Gras seasons, numerous fairs and festivals, and the Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans. One of Bear’s most memorable assignments was at the St. Tammany Parish Hospice Grief Camp for children who have lost loved ones to cancer.
Most recently, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal rode Bear in the 2018 Slidell Mardi Gras parades. Bear was ridden by Captain Bordelon and Officer Juneau during parades and various other assignments.
Slidell Police says Bear was a confident and experienced police horse who loved interacting with the citizens of Slidell. He will be missed by his fellow Mounted Patrol horses, Kaiden, Maia, Trooper, and Chesney.
