Some Saturday Storms

A powerful area of low pressure will develop over Texas today and move over our area tomorrow. Rain will be widespread with a few storms possible. Some of the rain will be heavy which may lead to brief flooding in spots. Rainfall totals of 2-3 inches may be common with up to 4 inches in isolated spots.
Sunday will be cloudy, windy, and much colder with temperatures steady in the 40s. Some light drizzle will also be possible.
The skies will clear early next week, but it will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
