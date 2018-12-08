Dellavedova returns to Cavs along with Henson, draft picks

By TOM WITHERS | December 7, 2018 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:43 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in East Lansing, Mich. A person familiar with the trade says the Cavaliers have agreed to acquire guard Matthew Dellavedova, forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Hill and forward Sam Dekker. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in East Lansing, Mich. A person familiar with the trade says the Cavaliers have agreed to acquire guard Matthew Dellavedova, forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Hill and forward Sam Dekker. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova has returned to the Cavaliers, who look nothing like they did when he left.

Cleveland acquired the scrappy guard on Friday in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, who also parted with forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 for guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker. The Bucks sent Dekker to the Washington Wizards for forward Jason Smith.

The Cavs are receiving Milwaukee's 2021 first- and second-round picks as well as a 2022 second-round pick from the Wizards.

Nicknamed "Delly," Dellavedova helped the Cavs win an NBA title in 2016 and is a huge fan favorite. His return will soften what has been a difficult season for the Cavs, who are just 5-20 and rebuilding in the wake of LeBron James' departure last summer.

Hill helped the Cavs reach the Finals last season, but the team wanted to unload his big contract while giving rookie Collin Sexton more playing time.

