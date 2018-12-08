Blues legend honored with marker in Pointe Coupee Parish on Mississippi Blues Trail

LETTSWORTH, LA (WAFB) - A living blues legend, Buddy Guy, just marked his place in music history.
Guy was honored with a historic marker as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail Project, which commemorates the musicians and places that created blues. Guy was born in Lettsworth in Pointe Coupee Parish and his career has taken him from Baton Rouge to Chicago over six decades. He says the marker is a big honor.
“When I found out they was going to do something for me, I said, ‘Give it to me so I can see it. Don’t wait until I’m gone. I want to look at it, you know,'” Guy said.
The marker will stand in Lettsworth. It’s the 201st marker on the Blues Trail and the 15th established outside Mississippi.
