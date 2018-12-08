City to lift parking restrictions ahead of potential flash flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has announced that parking restrictions will be lifted ahead of heavy rains that are expected to pass through the area Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, parking restrictions will be lifted allowing residents to park on neutral grounds and sidewalks. The city reminds residents that they should not block intersections or park on the streetcar tracks.
Residents are also being told to prepare for heavy rains by cleaning out gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to reduce the risk of street flooding.
If street flooding occurs, residents are asked to call 911 to report any street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.
During flooding, the New Orleans Police Department will be out ticketing motorists caught driving more than five miles per hour through neighborhoods with standing water and pushing water into homes.
For updates throughout tomorrow’s rain event, sign up to receive NOLA Ready emergency alerts here.
