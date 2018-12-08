Former Hahnville star “Pooka” Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Hahnville star Anthony “Pooka” Williams was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Kansas on Thursday. The running back attends the University of Kansas.
On the police log it states Williams “knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating." The Jayhawks have suspended Williams after the arrest on Thursday afternoon.
Williams won the Big 12′s offensive freshman of the year award. Last year, he helped lead Hahnville High to the state title game.
