Comey: Russia investigation initially looked at 4 Americans

Comey: Russia investigation initially looked at 4 Americans
Former FBI Director James Comey, center, standing with his attornery David Kelley, right, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, following his appearance before a closed-door hearing with the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)
By ERIC TUCKER, CHAD DAY, and MARY CLAIRE JALONICK | December 8, 2018 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 4:33 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI's counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia initially focused on four Americans and whether they were connected to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

That's according to a closed-door interview former FBI director James Comey gave Friday to the House Judiciary Committee. The panel released a transcript of that questioning on Saturday.

Comey did not identify the Americans but said President Donald Trump himself was not one of them.

He also said that President Barack Obama never ordered him to have the FBI surveil or infiltrate the Trump campaign.

The Republican-led committee interviewed Comey as part of its investigation into FBI actions in 2016.

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)
Former FBI Director James Comey, with his attorney, David Kelley, right, speaks to reporters after a day of testimony compelled by the GOP-led House Judiciary and Oversight committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former FBI Director James Comey, with his attorney, David Kelley, right, speaks to reporters after a day of testimony compelled by the GOP-led House Judiciary and Oversight committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he takes a break House Judiciary and Oversight Committee closed-door interview with former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. . (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he takes a break House Judiciary and Oversight Committee closed-door interview with former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. . (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)