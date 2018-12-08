The Latest: Protests underway on Champs-Elysees

FILE - In this Nov.27, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after delivering a speech on 'The presentation of the strategy for ecology transition', at the Elysee Palace in Paris. As protests rage through France and Paris locks down fearing new riots, the man whose presidency unleashed the anger is nowhere to be seen. President Emmanuel Macron has stayed out of the public eye all week, leaving his unpopular government to try to calm the nation. Behind reads: Change together (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP, File) (AP)