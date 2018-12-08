Man arrested in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have arrested 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
According to the FBI, McLellan was being held at the time of his arrest in law enforcement custody on charges unrelated to this case.
McLellan has been charged with ten felonies on charges including 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Forcible Rape, 1st Degree Kidnapping, and Concealment of Death.
Hania was reportedly forced into an SUV and kidnapped outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on November 5. Local and federal authorities followed 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews during the investigation that followed.
The FBI says a forensic exam of the stolen SUV, preliminary test results from the North Carolina State Crime Lab on Hania’s body, and a thorough criminal investigation resulted in the current charges.
McLellan is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. He is set to have his first court appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Federal authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed as the case continues.
