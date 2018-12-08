JPSO: Wife calls 911 to report she shot husband; man pronounced dead on scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheirff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Metairie.
The incident was reported Friday (Dec. 7) just before 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Transcontinental Drive, where Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a woman called 911 to report that she had shot her husband. Deputies found the man at the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The scene is still active and the investigation in the beginning stages. Sheriff Joe Lopinto will give an update on the scene when more information becomes available.
