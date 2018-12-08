Pelicans squander 8-point lead in final five minutes to fall against Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans held an 8-point lead with a little over five minutes play, but Memphis closed the contest on a 15-3 run, sending New Orleans under .500. The Grizzlies, 107-103 victory, drops the Pelicans to 13-14 overall.
Well you’ve got to finish games. You know, I mean that’s just the bottom line. It’s not really complicated. It’s [a] simple thing. You know you get to the point where you’re eight up at home with 5:12 to go, you’ve got to finish the game. We didn’t do that. You know we got out-scored, I think, 15 to three down the stretch. We’re up 101-97 with three minutes to go, you know, we don’t get it done. We missed our last nine shots. You know those are the things that you have to execute, and you have to be able to score down the stretch," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.
Julius Randle paced the Pels with 26 points and 13 rebounds. His fellow Kentucky alum, Anthony Davis, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Solomon Hill got the start, and contributed with 14 points, dropping in three 3-pointers.
“No, the most important thing is we play defense. It doesn’t matter if I go out there and hit 12 of them and lose, I’vegot to make the stops on defense. That’s why I’m here. We have enough firepower to score the ball. Those key moments as far as –like I can remember hitting a three and they come down and hit another three, so really they cancel each other off. It’s really different and it’s a really different vibe too once you get the W,” said Solomon Hill.
The Pelicans go hit the road meet up with Detroit on Sunday.
