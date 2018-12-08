Pelicans squander 8-point lead in final five minutes to fall against Memphis

Well you’ve got to finish games. You know, I mean that’s just the bottom line. It’s not really complicated. It’s [a] simple thing. You know you get to the point where you’re eight up at home with 5:12 to go, you’ve got to finish the game. We didn’t do that. You know we got out-scored, I think, 15 to three down the stretch. We’re up 101-97 with three minutes to go, you know, we don’t get it done. We missed our last nine shots. You know those are the things that you have to execute, and you have to be able to score down the stretch," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.