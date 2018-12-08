Saints preparing for rainy conditions in Tampa on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be ready for any extreme weather conditions in Tampa come Sunday. The Black and Gold even simulated rainy conditions this week with “wet ball drills.”
“Listen, weather is going to be an issue. It’s no 80% or 70%, it’s 100% chance of rain and so the footing will be important, the shoes will be important, all of that that comes into play relative to windy, wet conditions and we’ll have to adjust quickly,” said Payton.
“There’ll be some wind, 10-12 miles an hour, we know the direction it’ll head from their locker room toward the pirate ship. I think the footing is going to be important relative to the shoes we’re going to be wearing."
